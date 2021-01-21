Four PHP officials involved in firing arrested: CPO

The police here arrested four Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) officials involved in a firing incident in which a man was killed late last night at Samundri road in the limits of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The police here arrested four Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) officials involved in a firing incident in which a man was killed late last night at Samundri road in the limits of Dijkot police station.

According to a press release issued by City Police Office on Thursday, four PHP officials including Incharge Shahid Manzoor were arrested after the initial inquiry of the firing incident. The inquiry suggested that PHP officials misused their powers as there was no justification of firing at unarmed people.

The press release while quoting City Police officer Sohail Chaudhry, stated the staff of PHP involved in the incident was arrested and FIR would be registered against them.

Giving details of the incident, he stated that on the night of January 20, a team of Punjab Highway Police Patrol police signaled a car with four persons to stop at main Samundari Road, near Roshan wala. However, the car driver did not stop the vehicle. PHP staff fired gunshots while chasing them.

Near Pharalla village the car riders abandoned the car and tried to run away. Car driver Waqas got injured as a result of the firing and died at a hospital soon after.

SP PHP and local police had started inquiry of the incident.