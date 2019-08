(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The police arrested four accused for stealing electricity here on Wednesday.

The accused, including Ghulam Hussain, Bashir Ahmed, Sufiyan Ali and Muhammad Aslam, were stealing electricity direct from the main cables or tempering metres in rural areas.

The police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.