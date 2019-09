FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) ::Police have registered cases against four power pilferers here on Sunday.

A police spokesman said Irfan Ali of Muslim Town, Nawaz of Chak No.109-RB, Waheed Murad of Chak No 188-RB and Haroon of Mohallah Farooq Abad were nabbed while stealing electricity from main lines.