Four pilferers caught

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Four people were caught for pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tempering in the district on Wednesday.

On a report of Sub Division Officer (SDOs) Gepco, Rangpura, Muradpur and Sambrial, police raided at different areas and caught red handed Usman, Ehsan Ullah, Nisarand Rizwan while pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tempering.

Police registered cases and started investigations.