Four pilgrims killed, 15 injured in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Four pilgrims were killed and 15 other sustained serious injuries in a road accident occurring in the Rangpur area of Muzaffargarh, where a bus carrying pilgrims overturned after colliding with a tree due to overspeeding.

According to a police spokesperson, the incident took place near the Jawan Bangla area within the jurisdiction of Rangpur Police Station. The bus, which was carrying 45 passengers, veered off the road and struck a tree before overturning. Rescue teams and local police promptly arrived at the scene and launched emergency relief operations.

Four passengers died at the scene, while fifteen others sustained injuries. Nine of the injured were provided with first aid and then shifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Authorities acted swiftly to clear the road, restoring traffic flow shortly after the accident.

The bus was transporting pilgrims from Vehari to Sakhi Sarwar, Dera Ghazi Khan, and was en route to the shrine of Hazrat Sultan Bahu in Jhang at the time of the accident.

Police confirmed the identities of two deceased individuals as Zulfiqar from Adda Gagoo Mandi and Ahmad Raza from Burewala. Efforts were underway to identify the remaining two deceased persons.

Among the injured were Rashid, Allah Ditta, Muhammad Zaman, Amir Mushtaq, Nadeem, Shoaib, and Mushtaq.

According to the police spokesperson, the accident was caused by the bus driver's excessive speed.

Authorities were continuing investigations and offering support to the victims and their families.

APP/shn