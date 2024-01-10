Four plots auctioned on first day

So far four plots were auctioned on the first day of the auction organized by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) So far four plots were auctioned on the first day of the auction organized by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) here on Wednesday.

On the first day of the auction, a large number of investors participated and intense competition was seen in which plots were auctioned for 7.796 billion rupees.

The three-day auction of plots will continue till January 12 at Gandhara Centre, F-9 Park.

According to the details, on the first day of the three-day public auction of commercial plots, plot number 9 of the blue area was sold for Rs 4.453 billion. Plot No. 53H located in the I-8 center of Islamabad was auctioned for Rs 1.

46 billion.

Similarly, Plot No. 53F located in Center I-8 was auctioned for Rs 1.15 billion. While Plot No. 9A located in I-14 Center has been auctioned on Rs. 653 million.

Commercial plots of different categories are being offered for investment in the developed commercial centers of Islamabad in a public auction.

The auction is being supervised by the Auction Committee headed by CDA Member Finance whose Secretary is Director State Management-II. Other members of the committee are Member State, Member Planning and Design, Member Technology Digitalisation, DFA-II, DG Law, Director Urban Planning, Director Regional Planning, Director Public Relations and Director Finance.