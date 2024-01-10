Open Menu

Four Plots Auctioned On First Day

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2024 | 07:59 PM

So far four plots were auctioned on the first day of the auction organized by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) here on Wednesday

On the first day of the auction, a large number of investors participated and intense competition was seen in which plots were auctioned for 7.796 billion rupees.

The three-day auction of plots will continue till January 12 at Gandhara Centre, F-9 Park.

According to the details, on the first day of the three-day public auction of commercial plots, plot number 9 of the blue area was sold for Rs 4.453 billion. Plot No. 53H located in the I-8 center of Islamabad was auctioned for Rs 1.

46 billion.

Similarly, Plot No. 53F located in Center I-8 was auctioned for Rs 1.15 billion. While Plot No. 9A located in I-14 Center has been auctioned on Rs. 653 million.

Commercial plots of different categories are being offered for investment in the developed commercial centers of Islamabad in a public auction.

The auction is being supervised by the Auction Committee headed by CDA Member Finance whose Secretary is Director State Management-II. Other members of the committee are Member State, Member Planning and Design, Member Technology Digitalisation, DFA-II, DG Law, Director Urban Planning, Director Regional Planning, Director Public Relations and Director Finance.

