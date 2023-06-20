Four plots sealed over illegal construction

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed four plots in Millat Town, Allama Iqbal Colony and Gulshan Colony on charge of illegal construction.

A FDA spokesman said on Tuesday that owners of Plot No.

188-F and 33-F in Millat Town, 9-B in Allama Iqbal Colony and 432 in Gulshan Colony developed structures illegally by violating building laws.

The plot owners also failed to get map of their constructions approved in addition to avoiding fee for their commercial use.

To which, Estate Officer FDA Imtiaz Ali Goraya with an enforcement team sealed promisesof the plots and sent their challans to the court of Special Judicial Magistrate for further proceedingand necessary action, he added.