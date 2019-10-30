Four PMS officers transferred

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued postings and transfers orders of four PMS officers of BPS-18 and posted them against new positions.

It was notified by the Establishment Department here Wednesday.

Musarrat Zaman OSD E&A Department has been posted as Assistant Chief, P&D Department, Muhammad Taufique Deputy Secretary P&D Department has been posted as Deputy Secretary, C&W Department, Tariq Mehmood Assistant Chief, P&D has been posted as Deputy Secretary Finance Department and Shabir Khan Deputy Secretary C&W Department has been posted as Deputy Secretary P&D Department.