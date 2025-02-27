Open Menu

Four Police Athletes Win Six Bronze Medals

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 11:24 PM

Four police athletes win six bronze medals

The police athletes who showcased exceptional performance at the 7th Asia Open International Taekwondo Championship visited the Central Police Office and met with Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The police athletes who showcased exceptional performance at the 7th Asia Open International Taekwondo Championship visited the Central Police Office and met with Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.

Four police athletes clinched six bronze medals.

The IG Punjab extended his full appreciation to the victorious athletes and announced that certificates of appreciation and cash rewards would be presented to them.

He remarked that the police taekwondo athletes delivered outstanding performances, and the medal-winning athletes are a source of great pride for the police department.

He further emphasised that the encouragement and support for athletes winning medals through the Police sports board will continue.

Punjab Police spokesperson said that Sub-Inspector Ambreen Yousuf and Head Constable Mohammad Azmat each won two bronze medals, while Constables Mohammad Waleed and Ali Akbar secured one bronze medal each. The spokesperson also mentioned that teams from various organisations, including the Pakistan Army, Navy, Air Force, and Railways, participated in the championship.

Recent Stories

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, President of Pakistan d ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, President of Pakistan discuss strengthening bilateral ..

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan Special Olympics contingent honoured

Pakistan Special Olympics contingent honoured

6 minutes ago
 EU, Germany foster dialogue on social protection

EU, Germany foster dialogue on social protection

6 minutes ago
 Nasser Al-Attiyah claims fifth Abu Dhabi Desert Ch ..

Nasser Al-Attiyah claims fifth Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge victory

41 minutes ago
 SITECH CEO Summit held in Karachi

SITECH CEO Summit held in Karachi

6 minutes ago
 Bangladesh ready for cooperation with Pakistan to ..

Bangladesh ready for cooperation with Pakistan to boost business activities: Iqb ..

11 minutes ago
Children of Sindh possess exceptional skills to un ..

Children of Sindh possess exceptional skills to understand problems, finding sol ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE Media Council reviews media sector performance ..

UAE Media Council reviews media sector performance in 2024

1 hour ago
 Italy’s TIM Group partners with ADIO for regiona ..

Italy’s TIM Group partners with ADIO for regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Uplift, beautification work inaugurated in Saddar ..

Uplift, beautification work inaugurated in Saddar town

11 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to empower local government syst ..

Govt taking steps to empower local government system in Balochistan: CM Bugti

21 minutes ago
 Romania strengthens ties with Pakistan, opens Hono ..

Romania strengthens ties with Pakistan, opens Honorary Consulate in Peshawar

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan