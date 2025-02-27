Four Police Athletes Win Six Bronze Medals
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 11:24 PM
The police athletes who showcased exceptional performance at the 7th Asia Open International Taekwondo Championship visited the Central Police Office and met with Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The police athletes who showcased exceptional performance at the 7th Asia Open International Taekwondo Championship visited the Central Police Office and met with Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.
Four police athletes clinched six bronze medals.
The IG Punjab extended his full appreciation to the victorious athletes and announced that certificates of appreciation and cash rewards would be presented to them.
He remarked that the police taekwondo athletes delivered outstanding performances, and the medal-winning athletes are a source of great pride for the police department.
He further emphasised that the encouragement and support for athletes winning medals through the Police sports board will continue.
Punjab Police spokesperson said that Sub-Inspector Ambreen Yousuf and Head Constable Mohammad Azmat each won two bronze medals, while Constables Mohammad Waleed and Ali Akbar secured one bronze medal each. The spokesperson also mentioned that teams from various organisations, including the Pakistan Army, Navy, Air Force, and Railways, participated in the championship.
