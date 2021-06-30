Four police officers shuffled

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police department on Wednesday reshuffled four police officers and posted them in new positions.

In separate notifications by Provincial Police Officer, SP Security Elite Police Training Center Nowshera, Fazal Ahmed Jan has been transferred and posted as SP Traffic Peshawar, replacing Abdus Salam Khalid who was posted as Acting SP Investigation Khyber.

Similarly,Acting SP Investigation Bajuar Waqar Ahmed has been transferred and posted as Acting Additional SP Swat while DSP Elite Force Mohammad Zaman was placed at the disposal of Regional Police Officer Malakand for further posting.