UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Police Officers Transferred

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 07:36 PM

Four police officers transferred

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Friday issued transfer and posting orders of four police officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Friday issued transfer and posting orders of four police officers.

According to the notification, awaiting a slot Faisal Mukhtar has been posted as the AIG Procurement CPO Punjab, while AIG Procurement CPO Punjab Athar Ismael Amjad has been transferred and posted as AIG Logistics CPO Punjab, SP Headquarters Traffic Punjab Tariq Aziz as SP Legal, Police Training College, Chug Lahore and Additional SP CIA Lahore Asim Akhtar as SP Headquarters Traffic Punjab.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab CIA Traffic Tariq Aziz

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler lauded for preserving rare Arab docu ..

8 minutes ago

BZU to set up nutrition clinic at Food Sciences, N ..

1 minute ago

UAE leaders congratulate Emomali Rahmon on being r ..

53 minutes ago

Kyrgyz Security Committee Says 2013 Criminal Case ..

1 minute ago

11 godowns sealed in Kasur

1 minute ago

Chief Minister condemns terrorist attack on OGDCL ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.