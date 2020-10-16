Four police officers transferred

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Friday issued transfer and posting orders of four police officers

According to the notification, awaiting a slot Faisal Mukhtar has been posted as the AIG Procurement CPO Punjab, while AIG Procurement CPO Punjab Athar Ismael Amjad has been transferred and posted as AIG Logistics CPO Punjab, SP Headquarters Traffic Punjab Tariq Aziz as SP Legal, Police Training College, Chug Lahore and Additional SP CIA Lahore Asim Akhtar as SP Headquarters Traffic Punjab.