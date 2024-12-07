Open Menu

Four Police Officers Transferred

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Four police officers transferred

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The District Police Office has notified transfers and posting of four police officials with immediate effect and until further orders.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that District Police Officer Asad Sarfaraz Khan had approved transfers and posting of four police officials with immediate effect and until further orders, adding that a notification had been issued in this regard.

Inspector Siddique Dhuddi awaiting posting has been posted as Station House Officer, PS Noshahra Jadid. Inspector, Sajjad Ahmad Sandho, SHO, PS Noshahrad Jadid has been transferred and posted as SHO, PS Ahmadpur East (City). Inspector, Noman Yaseen, SHO, PS Ahmadpur East has been transferred and posted as SHO, PS Head Rajkaan. Inspector Muhammad Aslam, SHO, PS Head Rajkaan has been transferred and directed to report Police Lines, Bahawalpur.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur Ahmadpur East Sarfaraz Khan

Recent Stories

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

51 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

1 hour ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

3 hours ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

3 hours ago
 MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

5 hours ago
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of ..

Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father an ..

Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested

19 hours ago
 US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, stri ..

US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike

19 hours ago
 France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of poli ..

France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan