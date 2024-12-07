Four Police Officers Transferred
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The District Police Office has notified transfers and posting of four police officials with immediate effect and until further orders.
A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that District Police Officer Asad Sarfaraz Khan had approved transfers and posting of four police officials with immediate effect and until further orders, adding that a notification had been issued in this regard.
Inspector Siddique Dhuddi awaiting posting has been posted as Station House Officer, PS Noshahra Jadid. Inspector, Sajjad Ahmad Sandho, SHO, PS Noshahrad Jadid has been transferred and posted as SHO, PS Ahmadpur East (City). Inspector, Noman Yaseen, SHO, PS Ahmadpur East has been transferred and posted as SHO, PS Head Rajkaan. Inspector Muhammad Aslam, SHO, PS Head Rajkaan has been transferred and directed to report Police Lines, Bahawalpur.
Recent Stories
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024
Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gas heater blast in Abbottabad School injures six students5 minutes ago
-
20 children injured in Ferozewala school bus accident5 minutes ago
-
Preventive measures stressed to save animals from diseases in winter5 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to eliminate beggary, drug addiction from society: Provincial Minister5 minutes ago
-
FIA arrest group involved in hawala hundi5 minutes ago
-
DPO Kohat visits police line5 minutes ago
-
Ways discussed to improve healthcare services5 minutes ago
-
Education must be prioritized over politics: Nazir Ahmad Abbasi5 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur to be transformed into cotton valley: Secretary5 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of four people's death15 minutes ago
-
WCLA organizes drum circles at Shalimar Gardens15 minutes ago
-
2 shops sealed over nonpayment of commercial fee15 minutes ago