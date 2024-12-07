Four police officers transferred

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The District Police Office has notified transfers and posting of four police officials with immediate effect and until further orders.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that District Police Officer Asad Sarfaraz Khan had approved transfers and posting of four police officials with immediate effect and until further orders, adding that a notification had been issued in this regard.

Inspector Siddique Dhuddi awaiting posting has been posted as Station House Officer, PS Noshahra Jadid. Inspector, Sajjad Ahmad Sandho, SHO, PS Noshahrad Jadid has been transferred and posted as SHO, PS Ahmadpur East (City). Inspector, Noman Yaseen, SHO, PS Ahmadpur East has been transferred and posted as SHO, PS Head Rajkaan. Inspector Muhammad Aslam, SHO, PS Head Rajkaan has been transferred and directed to report Police Lines, Bahawalpur.