Four Police Officers Transferred

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 08:09 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir Tuesday issued transfer/ posting orders of four police officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir Tuesday issued transfer/ posting orders of four police officers.

According to a notification, SP Sheikhupura Ahmad Nawaz Shah has been transferred and posted as SP Gulgashat Division Multan, while SP Gulgashat Division Multan Imran Razzaq was appointed SP City Division Gujranwala.

SP Sargodha Wajid Hussain has been transferred and posted as SP Investigation Khushab while SP Investigation Vehari Kausar Perveen as SP Investigation Chiniot.

