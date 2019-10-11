Four police officers transferred in Punjab

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan on Friday transferred/posted four officers

According to a notification, SSP Operations Lahore Ismael ur Rehman has been transferred and posted as DPO Nankana Sahib while DPO Nankana Sahib Faisal Shehzad has been transferred to Central Police Officer Lahore, Punjab.

Awaiting posting Sahibzada Bilal Umer has been transferred and posted as DPO Pakpattan while AIG Complaints CPO Punjab Lahore Zahid Nawaz has been appointed as DPO Kasur.