UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Police Officers Transferred In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 10:01 PM

Four police officers transferred in Punjab

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan on Friday transferred/posted four officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan on Friday transferred/posted four officers.

According to a notification, SSP Operations Lahore Ismael ur Rehman has been transferred and posted as DPO Nankana Sahib while DPO Nankana Sahib Faisal Shehzad has been transferred to Central Police Officer Lahore, Punjab.

Awaiting posting Sahibzada Bilal Umer has been transferred and posted as DPO Pakpattan while AIG Complaints CPO Punjab Lahore Zahid Nawaz has been appointed as DPO Kasur.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Kasur Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Nawaz Khan

Recent Stories

AJK expresses solidarity with suffering brethren o ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Journalist Yulia Yuzik Speaks About Time i ..

3 minutes ago

No compromise on quality of work in hospital proje ..

3 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police conducts search operation,1 susp ..

3 minutes ago

Contractor confesses of paying Rs 3.6m to Ex- MDWA ..

8 minutes ago

Global Hand-washing Day to be marked on Oct 15 in ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.