Four Police Officials Injured In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 02:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) At least four police officials were injured when their vehicle met with an accident near Khan Kot, Tajazai near Lakki Marwat district on Tuesday.

According to police, a vehicle in a police convoy carrying the coffin of a martyred police official to Dera Ismail Khan from Peshawar overturned while averting a motorcyclist from hitting in the Tajazai area.

As a result, four police officials identified as Muhammad Niaz, Hayat Ullah, Khurshid Alam and Barakat Ullah were injured.

The injured police officials were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Lakki Marwat for treatment.

