Open Menu

Four Police Officials Remanded In Kidnap-for-ransom Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 01:50 AM

Four police officials remanded in kidnap-for-ransom case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday approved a 12-day physical remand of four police officials accused of involvement in a kidnap-for-ransom case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday approved a 12-day physical remand of four police officials accused of involvement in a kidnap-for-ransom case.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill heard the case as the accused — Asif Shehzad, Ghulam Mustafa, Usman Shabbir, and Zeeshan — were produced before the court.

The investigation officer, Inspector Atif Imran, submitted that the complainant’s own brother masterminded the abduction of his wealthy sibling with the help of the accused policemen, driven by jealousy over his online earnings.

The suspects allegedly kidnapped Ali Riasat, collected Rs 1.

8 million in ransom, and shared the amount with the complainant’s brother, he added. The officer informed the court that mobile phones and ransom money are yet to be recovered and requested to grant physical remand of the suspects.

At this, the court granted 12-day physical remand of the suspects and ordered for their production upon expiry of the remand period.

The complainant’s brother, Irfan, is already in police custody on physical remand in the same case. A kidnap-for-ransom FIR was registered at Nawab Town Police Station.

Recent Stories

Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing s ..

Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project

25 minutes ago
 National Paralympic Committee to participate in Br ..

National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..

40 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of ..

UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance

1 hour ago
 UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious aff ..

UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs

1 hour ago
 Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues ..

Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25

1 hour ago
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit ..

Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million

1 hour ago
 Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC perfo ..

Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..

1 hour ago
 Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainab ..

Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..

1 hour ago
 Security finalized for Chehlum Processions in Rawa ..

Security finalized for Chehlum Processions in Rawalpindi

10 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Cantt Traders Association hold ceremony ..

Rawalpindi Cantt Traders Association hold ceremony to mark Independence Day

10 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori joins ‘Maarka ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori joins ‘Maarka-e-Haq - Independence Celebrat ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan