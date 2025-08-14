Four Police Officials Remanded In Kidnap-for-ransom Case
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday approved a 12-day physical remand of four police officials accused of involvement in a kidnap-for-ransom case.
ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill heard the case as the accused — Asif Shehzad, Ghulam Mustafa, Usman Shabbir, and Zeeshan — were produced before the court.
The investigation officer, Inspector Atif Imran, submitted that the complainant’s own brother masterminded the abduction of his wealthy sibling with the help of the accused policemen, driven by jealousy over his online earnings.
The suspects allegedly kidnapped Ali Riasat, collected Rs 1.
8 million in ransom, and shared the amount with the complainant’s brother, he added. The officer informed the court that mobile phones and ransom money are yet to be recovered and requested to grant physical remand of the suspects.
At this, the court granted 12-day physical remand of the suspects and ordered for their production upon expiry of the remand period.
The complainant’s brother, Irfan, is already in police custody on physical remand in the same case. A kidnap-for-ransom FIR was registered at Nawab Town Police Station.
