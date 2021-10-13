Four police officials suspended on duty negligence

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Four officials of City Police were suspended and served with a charge sheet for poor performance and negligence of duty.

According to a police spokesman, City Police Officer(CPO) Ahsan Younus paid a surprise visit to several city areas last night and inspected the officers on night duty and those on patrol duty.

During checking of mobile patrol party of the City Police Station, the CPO suspended Assistant Sub-Inspector Waqar Shaukat, Constable Rameez Akhtar, Constable Miskin Hussain and Constable Aqib Rehman on poor performance and violating duty standard operating procedures.

A charge sheet was also filed against four suspended policemen and departmental inquiry was initiated against them, he added.

CPO Ahsan Younas Hayat warned that no carelessness would be tolerated during performing official duty and strict action would be taken against those found negligent.