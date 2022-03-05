Four police officials terminated for making tiktok videos with criminals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :SSP Operations Multan Hassam-Bin-Iqbal has terminated four police officials from service over making Tiktok videos with criminals while six others were punished here on Saturday.

Taking action on the viral videos of police officials with criminals on social media, the SSP Operations issued termination orders of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Qaswar Abbas, constables Zeeshan Haider, Muhammad Madni and Muhammad Asif from service.

The SSP Operations also issued punishment orders for six other police constables including Alyas, Abid, Arsalan, Akram, Ali Nadeem and Jawaad for wearing police uniform in social media videos.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Operation Hassam-Bin-Iqbal said the strict action would be taken against the officials found involved in illegal activities.

He said the police was a discipline force and irregularities would not be tolerated in the department at any cost.