UrduPoint.com

Four Police Officials Terminated For Making Tiktok Videos With Criminals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2022 | 08:21 PM

Four police officials terminated for making tiktok videos with criminals

SSP Operations Multan Hassam-Bin-Iqbal has terminated four police officials from service over making Tiktok videos with criminals while six others were punished here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :SSP Operations Multan Hassam-Bin-Iqbal has terminated four police officials from service over making Tiktok videos with criminals while six others were punished here on Saturday.

Taking action on the viral videos of police officials with criminals on social media, the SSP Operations issued termination orders of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Qaswar Abbas, constables Zeeshan Haider, Muhammad Madni and Muhammad Asif from service.

The SSP Operations also issued punishment orders for six other police constables including Alyas, Abid, Arsalan, Akram, Ali Nadeem and Jawaad for wearing police uniform in social media videos.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Operation Hassam-Bin-Iqbal said the strict action would be taken against the officials found involved in illegal activities.

He said the police was a discipline force and irregularities would not be tolerated in the department at any cost.

Related Topics

Multan Police Social Media Criminals From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Govt taking historic steps to promote sports: Chie ..

Govt taking historic steps to promote sports: Chief Minister

1 minute ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain for modernizing country's o ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain for modernizing country's outmoded media regulatory regim ..

1 minute ago
 Director General Audit calls on President of AJK

Director General Audit calls on President of AJK

1 minute ago
 Pakistan down Lithuania by 3-2 in Davis Cup Group ..

Pakistan down Lithuania by 3-2 in Davis Cup Group I playoff

1 minute ago
 Two-day "Bangle, Handicraft Exhibition" in Hyderab ..

Two-day "Bangle, Handicraft Exhibition" in Hyderabad from Sunday

33 minutes ago
 AJK PM emphasis Kashmiri Diaspora community's grow ..

AJK PM emphasis Kashmiri Diaspora community's growing responsibilities, role vis ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>