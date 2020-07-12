UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Police Officials Terminated From Service

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

Four police officials terminated from service

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Nadeem Abbas has terminated four police officials from service over poor performance and misuse of power.

The DPO Nadeem Abbas organized a police orderly room proceedings here on Sunday and issued orders over various cases of police officials. He terminated Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal, ASI Muhammad Munir, Constable Ashraf and another from service.

He also gave different kind of punishments to 12 other officials during the orderly room proceedings.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO said that officials of good performance were being awarded cash prizes and certificates adding that strict action was being taken over poor performance and misuse of power.

It is pertinent to mention here that the district police officer had awarded cash prizes of Rs five lakh among officials over good performance and also got registered FIR against an SHO over fake case.

Related Topics

Police Poor Sunday FIR From

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo records over 411 animal births since be ..

35 minutes ago

Oman announces more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Dubai Technology Tour to drive UAE-India collabora ..

1 hour ago

Funds collected through UAE Direct Debit system up ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints members of Dubai Nucl ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.