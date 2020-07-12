Four police officials terminated from service

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Nadeem Abbas has terminated four police officials from service over poor performance and misuse of power.

The DPO Nadeem Abbas organized a police orderly room proceedings here on Sunday and issued orders over various cases of police officials. He terminated Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal, ASI Muhammad Munir, Constable Ashraf and another from service.

He also gave different kind of punishments to 12 other officials during the orderly room proceedings.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO said that officials of good performance were being awarded cash prizes and certificates adding that strict action was being taken over poor performance and misuse of power.

It is pertinent to mention here that the district police officer had awarded cash prizes of Rs five lakh among officials over good performance and also got registered FIR against an SHO over fake case.