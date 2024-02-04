Open Menu

Four Policemen Among Six Injured In Different Road Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Four policemen among six injured in different road accidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) At least seven people including four policemen got injure in different accidents took place in different localities in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to Rescue 1122, four policemen got injured when a police mobile van fell into canal here near Mandhra-Kalan area on Chashma road.

The teams of Rescue 1122 immediately reached the site and provided first aid to the injured policemen and also recovered the police van from the canal.

In another incident, two people including a truck driver got injured when a Truck, Bus and car collided with each other near Potta Adda on Tank road. The Rescue 1122 team shifted the injured to hospital after providing first aid.

APP/akt

