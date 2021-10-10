Four policemen arrested on various charges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :On the orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, departmental actions are taken against officers and personnel involved in corruption, misuse of power and professional negligence.

In this regard, four personnel including two ASIs from Gujranwala and Okara had been arrested after registration of cases.

The police department spokesman told media here on Saturday that on October 8, 2021, ASI Mohammad Arshad accompanied by Constable Mohammad Nawaz belt No 1482 /C, Constable Mohammad Akram 437/C presented accused Kamran under case 688/21 section 325 Police Station Sadar Wazirabad before the court of a magistrate.

When ASI Mohammad Arshad was getting photocopies , the accused escaped after ridding handcuffs. Upon this negligence, case No 691/21 had been registered against three personnel and were locked up in Wazirabad (Sadar ) police station.

Similarly, legal action was taken against ASI Noor Samad of Depalpur Police Station for trespassing. Accused Noor Samad had violated his authority by registering bogus arrival and departure at Ramna police station in Islamabad and conducting an illegal raid. Upon this , DPO Okara , after an inquiry registered a case and arrested him.