Four policemen booked for detention of man

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) A case had been registered against the former Station House Officer (SHO) of Sarwar

Shaheed Police Station, along with a sub-inspector, two constables, and a private individual,

on charges of illegal detention, torture, misconduct, and extortion.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Muhammad Arshad Jamil, was picked up by Inspector

Azhar Haider (former SHO), Sub-Inspector Aleem Bahar, Constable Shan Khurshid, and Constable Waheed Arshad while he was having a meal at a local hotel.

Jamil was allegedly detained at the police station and subjected to torture.

He further claimed that the police officials took Rs 10,000 from his family on the pretext of allowing a meeting, which was later denied. Subsequently, SHO Azhar Haider is accused of extorting Rs 450,000 from the victim’s relatives through

a private individual, Khurram Hafeez, in exchange for his release.

On the orders of District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, a case was registered under sections 334, 337L(2), 342, 34, and 155-C of the Pakistan Penal Code against the five accused.