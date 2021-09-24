Four policemen chargesheeted for eating food free of charge

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) ::City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Friday charge-sheeted four policemen for taking away food from a poor stallholder without paying for it.

The CPO came to know of the incident Thursday night, when a video clip was circulated on the social media.

After watching the video he immediately visited the stallholder in the New Town Police Station limits and paid for the food taken by the policemen. He also apologized to the stallholder for their act.

The four policemen -- ASI Zahid, and constable Usman Raza, Arshad and Sajjad Shah -- have been sent to the Police Lines and departmental inquiry has been initiated against them.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that Rawalpindi Police believed in self-accountability and abuse of power would not be tolerated.