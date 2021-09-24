UrduPoint.com

Four Policemen Chargesheeted For Eating Food Free Of Charge

Muhammad Irfan 16 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

Four policemen chargesheeted for eating food free of charge

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) ::City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Friday charge-sheeted four policemen for taking away food from a poor stallholder without paying for it.

The CPO came to know of the incident Thursday night, when a video clip was circulated on the social media.

After watching the video he immediately visited the stallholder in the New Town Police Station limits and paid for the food taken by the policemen. He also apologized to the stallholder for their act.

The four policemen -- ASI Zahid, and constable Usman Raza, Arshad and Sajjad Shah -- have been sent to the Police Lines and departmental inquiry has been initiated against them.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that Rawalpindi Police believed in self-accountability and abuse of power would not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Police Poor Police Station Social Media Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

2 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

8 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.