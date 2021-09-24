Four policemen dismissed over connivance with criminals

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :The Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Hyderabad Sajid Amir Sadozai has dismissed four constables from service for their alleged connivance with the element involved in the organized crimes.

The police spokesman informed here on Thursday that after receiving complaints against the sacked cops the SSP entrusted inquiry to ASP Rana Muhammad Dilawar.

The ASP in his report held the cops, identified as Gadda Hussain, Sher Muhammad, Imran Wagan and Asif Raza, responsible for patronizing the organized crimes.

On the basis of Dilawar's report the SSP fired the said policemen.

The spokesman informed that separate inquiries were also being conducted against 25 more policemen who face identical charges.