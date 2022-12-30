UrduPoint.com

Four Policemen Injured In Attack On Takwara Police Check Post

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 02:40 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Armed terrorists attacked Takwara Police check post of Kulachi police station late Thursday night leaving four policemen injured.

According the police spokesman, the terrorists attacked the check post with hand grenades, rocket launchers and heavy weapons in the precincts of Kulachi Police station.

The terrorists hurled 25 to 27 hand grenades and fired around 17 RPG7 rocket launchers at the check post. As a result, four policemen got injured. However, the police team also retaliated forcefully and the terrorists were escaped from the scene.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib along with DSP Sadar Hafiz Muhammad Adnan and his squad reached the site in quick response. The police team led by DPO rescued the police personnel on duty at the check post. The injured policemen were shifted to the hospital.

It may also be mentioned here that police had arrested six suspects during a search and strike operation conducted a few days back in the same area of Takwara. During the operation, the police had also recovered weapons and ammunition.

