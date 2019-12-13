UrduPoint.com
Four Policemen Injured In Hand Grenade Attack, Outlaw Killed: Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 25 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 02:00 PM

Four policemen were injured and an attacker was killed after the latter threw hand grenade on the former during search operation at Garwoki area here on Friday

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Four policemen were injured and an attacker was killed after the latter threw hand grenade on the former during search operation at Garwoki area here on Friday.

Police sources said the police party of Gomal Police Station led by SHO Inayatullah Khan was busy in search operation at Garwoki area when an outlaw attacked them with a hand grenade.

As result, SHO Inayatullah Khan, Havaldar Shafiq Ahmed, constables Kausar and Ameer Naveed sustained injuries and shifted to DHO hospital Tank. The attacker was killed in retaliatory firing by the police party. Police cordoned off the area and started search operation.

