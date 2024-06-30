Open Menu

Four Policemen Killed In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Four policemen killed in road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) At least, four policemen were killed on Sunday and three injured in a road accident at the Indus Highway near Kandhkot.

According to a private news channel, the police officials said that a police van of SSP Kashmore’s squad met an accident after its tyre busted at the highway leaving four policemen dead on the spot and three critically injured.

The dead bodies were identified as Ghulam Yaseen, Waqar, Ismail and Talib, while the three injured policemen identified as Zahoor Ahmed, Lala Shahid and Abdul Hafeez Ogahi, were shifted to Kandhkot Civil Hospital, the police officials said.

The dead bodies have also been transferred to the civil hospital. “Deceased four policemen’s bodies will be sent to their native villages for burial after funeral prayers,” SSP Kashmore said.

