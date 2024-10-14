Four policemen martyred, five terrorists killed in Bannu police line attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) At least four policemen were martyred and five terrorists killed when the latter attacked Bannu police lines here on Monday, police said.

The terrorists wearing 'Burqa' (veil) stormed the police line and started indiscriminate firing on policemen deployed at its main gate.

During the exchange of firing, which continued for about an hour. The gunshots rocked the police station, as a result,

four police personnel embraced Shahadat while all the five attackers were killed.

The KP Chief Minister has sought a report from police high ups of the the incident.

He directed the Chief Secretary and IGP KP to reach Bannu. The security forces cordoned of the police line and started search operation.

The KP Governor and Chief Minister have strongly condemned the attack, emphasizing that terrorists will not undermine the police force's determination. They commended the bravery of the police for successfully thwarting the attack.

APP/fam