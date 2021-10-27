UrduPoint.com

Four Policemen Martyred In Terrorist Attack In Lakki Marwat

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 10:30 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Four policemen were martyred as a result of firing on police patrol vehicles by unidentified assailants on Lucky Mianwali Road late on Tuesday night.

Police said that about four terrorists riding on two motorcycles targeted the police patrolling squad near Zainuddin Hotel in the jurisdiction of Lakki Police Station.

Due to firing, ASI Yaqoob Shah, Constable Rahim Khan, Constable Mushtaq Shah, Constable Inamullah died on the spot.

After the incident terrorists managed to escape from the spot taking advantage of darkness.

Police have started search operations in the area to arrest terrorists involved in the attack.

