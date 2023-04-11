Close
Four Policemen Martyred, One Suspect Killed In Kuchlak Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Four policemen martyred, one suspect killed in Kuchlak encounter

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :At least four policemen were martyred while one suspect was killed in an encounter with the anti-peace element in Kuchlak, a suburb area here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) personnel conducted a raid at a house in Kuchlak area, after receiving information about the presence of suspects.

During the raid, the suspects opened heavy fire against the police personnel.

As a result, four personnel of ATF including Ali Akbar, Faiz Muhammad, Muhammad Javed and Changaiz Khan embraced martyrdom after receiving bullet wounds. Meanwhile, one anti-peace element was killed in the retaliatory action of the police.

Following the incident, the law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area starting a search operation. The police then shifted the dead bodies of the martyred policemen to Quetta.

