Four Policemen Martyred, Two Injured In Attack On Convoy Of Tank Tehsil Mayor

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 11:42 PM

Four policemen martyred, two injured in attack on convoy of Tank Tehsil Mayor

At least four policemen were killed and two others injured after armed gunmen ambushed the convoy of Tehsil Tank Mayor Saddam here on Friday evening

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :At least four policemen were killed and two others injured after armed gunmen ambushed the convoy of Tehsil Tank Mayor Saddam here on Friday evening.

According to police, unidentified gunmen opened fire on convoy of Tank Tehsil mayor Saddam when it reached near Daraki locality in the precinct of Gulimam police station, some 20 kilometers off Tank after visiting flood-hit area of Pai in Kundian Circle.

As a result, four police personnel of a mobile squad escorting the Tehsil Mayor were martyred and two others were injured.

The martyred policemen were identified as Hawaldar Imran, Hawaldar Barkat , Constable Rafiullah and Constable Fazal Rehman, while constable Mumtaz Ali and the city Mayor reportedly remained unhurt in the attack.

Sources maintained that after hearing the sound of shots, the locals came out of their houses to chase the assailants and started firing on the assailants whose numbers could not be ascertained immediately.

The martyred and injured were shifted to District Headquarter hospital Tank for autopsy and medical treatment.

The police department after getting informed also sent armed parties to the incident spot.

The firing according to reports continued for almost two hours after the violence.

No one has accepted the responsibility of the attack till the filing of this report.

