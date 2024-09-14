Four policemen suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The SP Lyallpur suspended four officials, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) for

abusing powers and conducting illegal raid in a house.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that ASI Allah Dad with constables Sajjad, Khurram and

Arsalan conducted a raid in the house of Shams-ud-Din in Jhang Bazaar police station area.

On information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed

the SP Lyallpur Town to probe the matter.

The SP Lyallpur Division conducted an inquiry and suspended four officials, including ASI Allah

Dad and constables Sajjad, Khurram and Arsalan.