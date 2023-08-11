Four policemen suspended over corruption charges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Taking notice of reports regarding the involvement of policemen in corruption, District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Syed Husnain Haidar on Friday suspended four policemen.

According to police sources, DPO Syed Husnain Haider suspended four constables Saleem Ahmed, Younis, Aqib and Sajid Shah of City and Sadar police stations of Kot Addu.

The local media highlighted the corruption and illegal practices of the constables and reported it to the Syed Husnain.

The officers were allegedly involved in getting monthly from drug peddlers and they were also involved in capturing Iranian oil supplier vehicles and later, released the vehicles after getting cash from the driver. Further investigations were underway from the cops, police sources added.