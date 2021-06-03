UrduPoint.com
Four Policemen Suspended Over Misconduct

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 07:55 PM

Four policemen suspended over misconduct

City Police Officer Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary suspended four officials of Sargodha Road police station on charges of misconduct and abuse of powers on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :City Police Officer Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary suspended four officials of Sargodha Road police station on charges of misconduct and abuse of powers on Thursday.

A police spokesman said the CPO received complaints about Sub Inspector Musaddaq, Assistant Sub InspectorRana Maqsood and their two colleagues who were involved in misconduct and abuse of powers.

On these complaints, the CPO suspended officials and issued show-cause notices.

More Stories From Pakistan

