Four policemen terminated, 26 reverted

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Nawaz Marwat terminated four policemen and reverted 26 others over charges of negligence and weak investigations.

The police on Saturday said the DPO had punished 26 policemen beside imposing fine on them and stopping an annual increment over negligence in discharging duties.