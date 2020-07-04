UrduPoint.com
Four Policemen Terminated, 26 Reverted

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Four policemen terminated, 26 reverted

District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Nawaz Marwat terminated four policemen and reverted 26 others over charges of negligence and weak investigations

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Nawaz Marwat terminated four policemen and reverted 26 others over charges of negligence and weak investigations.

The police on Saturday said the DPO had punished 26 policemen beside imposing fine on them and stopping an annual increment over negligence in discharging duties.

