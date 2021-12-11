Four political families of Abbottabad joins PTI ahead of LB elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Before local bodies elections, a dramatic change in the politics of Abbottabad city was witnessed as four political families have joined PTI and announced their support for Speaker KP Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani.

According to the details, former Nazim City urban Sajjad, traders leader Chaudhary Yasir, Syed Masoom Shah and Chaudhary Shafique and their families have joined Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf, they announced their statement of joining at the residence of Chaudhry Yasir's home.

Addressing the public gathering, Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said that we have solved the problems of the city, all the streets and alleys of the city have been cemented moreover all hanging old cables of electricity transmission lines from Abbottabad city would be changed soon.

He further said that at the same time, the construction of two community centers in the city will start soon while we are trying to make the city beautiful and solve the problems of the people.

The speaker said that we have fulfilled all of our election promises, Jinnah Bagh, Shimla Hill Park, Malikpura Park are our success stories.

Talking about the current economic and political situation he said thatPTI is working with an ideology, the whole world is facing inflation whichwould be end soon in the country, he said.