UrduPoint.com

Four Political Families Of Abbottabad Joins PTI Ahead Of LB Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 07:06 PM

Four political families of Abbottabad joins PTI ahead of LB elections

Before local bodies elections, a dramatic change in the politics of Abbottabad city was witnessed as four political families have joined PTI and announced their support for Speaker KP Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Before local bodies elections, a dramatic change in the politics of Abbottabad city was witnessed as four political families have joined PTI and announced their support for Speaker KP Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani.

According to the details, former Nazim City urban Sajjad, traders leader Chaudhary Yasir, Syed Masoom Shah and Chaudhary Shafique and their families have joined Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf, they announced their statement of joining at the residence of Chaudhry Yasir's home.

Addressing the public gathering, Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said that we have solved the problems of the city, all the streets and alleys of the city have been cemented moreover all hanging old cables of electricity transmission lines from Abbottabad city would be changed soon.

He further said that at the same time, the construction of two community centers in the city will start soon while we are trying to make the city beautiful and solve the problems of the people.

The speaker said that we have fulfilled all of our election promises, Jinnah Bagh, Shimla Hill Park, Malikpura Park are our success stories.

Talking about the current economic and political situation he said thatPTI is working with an ideology, the whole world is facing inflation whichwould be end soon in the country, he said.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Abbottabad Same Bagh All From

Recent Stories

Ehsas Bazaar facilitating 500 deserving people dai ..

Ehsas Bazaar facilitating 500 deserving people daily

55 seconds ago
 Aisha Sayed urges youth to mould their lives in ac ..

Aisha Sayed urges youth to mould their lives in accordance with Islam to gain su ..

58 seconds ago
 Purchase of land for Shangla varsity among priorit ..

Purchase of land for Shangla varsity among priorities of govt: Minister

1 minute ago
 Four drug-peddlers arrested

Four drug-peddlers arrested

1 minute ago
 Govt to overcome all challenges soon, claims Dogar ..

Govt to overcome all challenges soon, claims Dogar

4 minutes ago
 Benzema fit for Madrid derby says Ancelotti

Benzema fit for Madrid derby says Ancelotti

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.