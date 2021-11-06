UrduPoint.com

Four POs, 15 Suspects Arrested

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 08:15 PM

Four POs, 15 suspects arrested

City police arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) including 15 suspects, one alleged killer and one drug peddler in raids conducted in different localities, police said on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :City police arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) including 15 suspects, one alleged killer and one drug peddler in raids conducted in different localities, police said on Saturday.

Inqilaab Police Station has arrested three POs who wanted to police for involvement in different nature of cases and 15 suspects during search and strike operations conducted in the jurisdiction of Chamkani area.

A man carrying one-kilogram hashish was arrested by Sarband police during snap checking on Kohat Road.

Similarly, Hayatabad police arrested a man involved in killing a hotel servant and recovered arms from his possession while one proclaimed offender wanted to police for involvement in murder and attempt-to-murder cases has been arrested by Badhabair police.

The cases have been registered in the respective police stations and investigation was in progress.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Hotel Road Man Kohat Progress From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Colombia i ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Colombia in UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Du ..

22 seconds ago
 Nazim Jokhio's murderers to be brought to justice: ..

Nazim Jokhio's murderers to be brought to justice: Governor

33 seconds ago
 Covid-19 claims 13 more lives

Covid-19 claims 13 more lives

34 seconds ago
 PTI's economic friendly policies showing positive ..

PTI's economic friendly policies showing positive growth: FM Qureshi

36 seconds ago
 Govt to complete 17 roads this year: Administrator ..

Govt to complete 17 roads this year: Administrator Karachi

3 minutes ago
 DC pays visit to city, inspect water, sanitation, ..

DC pays visit to city, inspect water, sanitation, hygiene situation

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.