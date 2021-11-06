Four POs, 15 suspects arrested

City police arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) including 15 suspects, one alleged killer and one drug peddler in raids conducted in different localities, police said on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :City police arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) including 15 suspects, one alleged killer and one drug peddler in raids conducted in different localities, police said on Saturday.

Inqilaab Police Station has arrested three POs who wanted to police for involvement in different nature of cases and 15 suspects during search and strike operations conducted in the jurisdiction of Chamkani area.

A man carrying one-kilogram hashish was arrested by Sarband police during snap checking on Kohat Road.

Similarly, Hayatabad police arrested a man involved in killing a hotel servant and recovered arms from his possession while one proclaimed offender wanted to police for involvement in murder and attempt-to-murder cases has been arrested by Badhabair police.

The cases have been registered in the respective police stations and investigation was in progress.