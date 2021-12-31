Four POs among 119 arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The district police have arrested 119 suspects during snap checking and search and strict night-time operations from different areas of the district to curb street crimes and other anti-social activities.

According to police during the operations carried out on intelligence based information, four proclaimed offenders (POs) were among the 119 criminals arrested. The arrested suspects were shifted to police stations concerned for further interrogation.

Among the arrested people, 81 were unregistered tenants while 7 illegally residing Afghan nationals. Four proclaimed offenders and their facilitators were also among those arrested, police said.