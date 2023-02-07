Four POs among 430 suspects arrested by district police

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The district police apprehended 430 suspects including four wanted criminals during the first three-day of a week-long special campaign against anti-social elements launched across the district.

During the crackdowns, a huge cache of arms and narcotics was recovered while 41 drug dealers were sent to jail.

The detained suspects included three facilitators of proclaimed offenders and two illegal Afghan nationals, said an official communique issued here on Tuesday.

The police recovered seven AK-47 guns, three rifles, nine guns, 45 pistols, 90 chargers and 900 cartridges of different bores from the suspected persons.

District Police Officer Kohat Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani lauded the police performance and instructed to further beef up security across the district and make it drug and crime-free.