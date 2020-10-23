Four POs among 68 suspects arrested in Charsadda

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police of Prang area in Charsadda district on Friday arrested 68 suspects including four proclaimed offenders (POs) during a search and strike operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The police of Prang area in Charsadda district on Friday arrested 68 suspects including four proclaimed offenders (POs) during a search and strike operation.

The operation started early in the morning under the headship of DPO Charsadda, Muhammad Shoib Khan.

Police commandos, Rapid Response Force, Bomb Disposal Squad, sniffer dogs and armored vehicles were applied in the search operation.

During operation 1020 gm hashish, four pistols, one rifle and 50 cartridges were also recovered.