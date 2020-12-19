Four POs arrested, arms recovered in Tank

District Police during a crackdown on criminals arrested four Proclaimed Offenders (POs)and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) District Police during a crackdown on criminals arrested four Proclaimed Offenders (POs)and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

According to a Police spokesperson, on the direction of district police officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada under the supervision of sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) rural circle Khanzeb Khan the Station house Officer (SHO) Gul Imam Bilal Khan during search operation arrested four wanted persons in many cases.

The arrested persons were identified as Attaur Rehman, Akhtar Munir, Pir Rehmat Ullah and Juned.

The police recovered one gun, two pistols, 34 cartridges from their possession. Police also checked 29 houses and 25 motorcycles during search operation.