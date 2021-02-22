UrduPoint.com
Four POs Arrested In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 01:36 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The police arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) during the last 24 hours in the district.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that the teams of different police stations conducted raids in various areas within their jurisdiction and arrested four proclaimed offenders-- Muhammad Zafar, Khurram Shehzad, Muhammad Nasir and Yameen who were wanted in dozens of cases of robbery, theft and murder attempts.

Further investigation was underway.

