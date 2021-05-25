UrduPoint.com
Four POs Arrested In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:09 PM

The district police have arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) during the last 24 hours

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The district police have arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) during the last 24 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that teams of different police stations conducted raids in various areas within their jurisdiction and arrested Zafar Hussain, Yasir Ali, Muhammad Ramzan and Yasin, who were wanted to the police in dozens of cases of robbery, theft and murder attempts.

More Stories From Pakistan

