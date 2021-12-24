Four POs arrested in Sargodha

UrduPoint.com

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The police on Friday arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) during the last 24 hours in the district.

A police spokesman said that the teams of different police stations conducted raids in various areas within their jurisdiction and arrested four POs -- Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Arshad and Shahbaz Khan-- who were wanted in dozens of cases of robbery, theft and murder attempts.

Further investigation was under way, said police

