Four POs Arrested In Sargodha
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 03:09 PM
Police arrested four outlaws and recovered stolen animals from their possession
SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / 19th July, 2019) :Police arrested four outlaws and recovered stolen animals from their possession.
Police sources said on Friday that Jhaverian police team conducted a raid and arrested four-member gang also proclaimed offenders including Allah Ditta s/o Jalal Din, Sajid S/O Akram, Amir s/o Hayat and Sabir s/o Ghulam Haider.
The team recovered animals worth Rs365,000 from their possession and started further investigation.