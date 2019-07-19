UrduPoint.com
Four POs Arrested In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 03:09 PM

Four POs arrested in Sargodha

Police arrested four outlaws and recovered stolen animals from their possession

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / 19th July, 2019) :Police arrested four outlaws and recovered stolen animals from their possession.

Police sources said on Friday that Jhaverian police team conducted a raid and arrested four-member gang also proclaimed offenders including Allah Ditta s/o Jalal Din, Sajid S/O Akram, Amir s/o Hayat and Sabir s/o Ghulam Haider.

The team recovered animals worth Rs365,000 from their possession and started further investigation.

