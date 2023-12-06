Four POs held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Local police have claimed to have nabbed four advertised criminals (POs) during a crackdown on wanted criminals here.

According to DPO Hasnain Haider Sadar, the police arrested Abu Sufyan Abdul Rehman, Amanat and Muhammad Ramzan from Multan district and Jitoi Tehsil.

In the initial investigation, the accused confessed to several incidents including robbery and theft in different areas of the district.

SHO of Sadar Police Station that the action against the criminal elements will be continued without delay.

He said that no criminal will be allowed to spread fear in the society.