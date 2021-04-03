UrduPoint.com
Four POs Held In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 04:15 PM

Four POs held in sargodha

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered illegal weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids in various areas within their jurisdiction and arrested proclaimed offenders- Muhammad Arshad, Abid, Imran and Muhammad Ahsan who were wanted by police indozens of cases of robbery, theft and murder attempts.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

