Four POs held in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered illegal weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids in various areas within their jurisdiction and arrested proclaimed offenders- Muhammad Arshad, Abid, Imran and Muhammad Ahsan who were wanted by police indozens of cases of robbery, theft and murder attempts.

Further investigation was underway.