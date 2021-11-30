UrduPoint.com

Four POs Held In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 05:07 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The police arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) during the last 24 hours in the district.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that the teams of different police stations conducted raids in various areas within their jurisdiction and arrested four proclaimed offenders-- Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Nawaz, Mushtaq Ahmed and Rizwan Ali, who were wanted in dozens of cases of robbery, theft and murder attempts.

Further investigation was underway.

