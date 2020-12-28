Four POs held; weapons, drugs recovered in tank

Four Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and four other accused were arrested in the jurisdiction of Gul Imam Police Station, Police said on Monday

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) ::Four Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and four other accused were arrested in the jurisdiction of Gul Imam Police Station, Police said on Monday.

Search operation was carried out in the area on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada under the supervision of SDPO Rural Circle Khanzeb Khan, the SHO Gul Imam Police Station Bilal Khan checked 25 houses and arrested four POs and four other criminals wanted to police in many cases.

The police also recovered two rifles, 12 cartages, 255 gram hashish from their possession.