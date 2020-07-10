UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four POs Including Two Most Wanted Criminals Netted

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Four POs including two most wanted criminals netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have arrested four Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including two most wanted criminals who was alleged perpetrators of heinous crimes.

According to Rawalpindi police Spokesman, special raids on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducted by police to net POs, court absconders and other outlaws while Wah Cantt and Sadiqabad police managed to net two A category accused namely Ijaz and Numan Baseer.

Similarly, Wah Cantt police arrested a B category criminal namely Jabar Suleman while Waris Khan police nabbed Qasim Ali, a B category PO.

He said, the police crackdown against criminals would continue and the outlaws would be sent behind the bars.

He said, the CPO had directed the police to launch a crackdown against POs and strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against criminals, particularly the most wanted.

Related Topics

Police Po Numan Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Criminals Court

Recent Stories

PM initiates second national action plan against l ..

21 minutes ago

'Increase minimum age of marriage for girls in Pun ..

28 minutes ago

PCB responds to Danish Kaneria and Saleem Malik

41 minutes ago

Israel records highest single-day virus tally

29 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Friday 10 J ..

29 minutes ago

Conducive relations between police, masses urged f ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.