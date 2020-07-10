Four POs including two most wanted criminals netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have arrested four Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including two most wanted criminals who was alleged perpetrators of heinous crimes.

According to Rawalpindi police Spokesman, special raids on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducted by police to net POs, court absconders and other outlaws while Wah Cantt and Sadiqabad police managed to net two A category accused namely Ijaz and Numan Baseer.

Similarly, Wah Cantt police arrested a B category criminal namely Jabar Suleman while Waris Khan police nabbed Qasim Ali, a B category PO.

He said, the police crackdown against criminals would continue and the outlaws would be sent behind the bars.

He said, the CPO had directed the police to launch a crackdown against POs and strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against criminals, particularly the most wanted.